BRIEF-Altra posts Q4 earnings per share of $0.06

Feb 27 Altra Industrial Motion Corp

* Altra reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results, provides 2017 outlook

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.41

* Q4 earnings per share $0.06

* Q4 sales $172.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $170.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.75 to $1.85

* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.64 to $1.74

* Sees fy 2017 sales $835 million to $855 million

* Altra industrial motion corp sees fy 2017 capital expenditures in range of $25 to $30 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.75, revenue view $776.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
