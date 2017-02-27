BRIEF-Altra posts Q4 earnings per share of $0.06

BRIEF-Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Feb 27 Altra Industrial Motion Corp
* Altra reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results, provides 2017 outlook
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.41
* Q4 earnings per share $0.06
* Q4 sales $172.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $170.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.75 to $1.85
* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.64 to $1.74
* Sees fy 2017 sales $835 million to $855 million
* Altra industrial motion corp sees fy 2017 capital expenditures in range of $25 to $30 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.75, revenue view $776.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation announces increase to bought deal financing