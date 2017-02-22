版本:
BRIEF-Altria reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted EPS view $3.26 to $3.32

Feb 22 Altria Group Inc:

* Altria presents at the consumer analyst group of new york conference; reaffirms 2017 earnings guidance

* Reaffirms fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $3.26 to $3.32 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
