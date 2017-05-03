BRIEF-Alzinova gets notice of allowance in U.S. for ALZ-101

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
May 3 ALZINOVA AB:
* GETS NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE IN U.S. FOR PATENT OF AβCC AND ALZ-101
* PATENT PROTECTION FOR BASIC TECHNOLOGIES AβCC AND ALZ-101 TO RUN UNTIL APRIL 2029 WITH EXTENSION OPTION
Source text: bit.ly/2p4VdxF
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.