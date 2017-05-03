版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 18:05 BJT

BRIEF-Alzinova gets notice of allowance in U.S. for ALZ-101

May 3 ALZINOVA AB:

* GETS NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE IN U.S. FOR PATENT OF AβCC AND ALZ-101

* PATENT PROTECTION FOR BASIC TECHNOLOGIES AβCC AND ALZ-101 TO RUN UNTIL APRIL 2029 WITH EXTENSION OPTION

Source text: bit.ly/2p4VdxF

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐