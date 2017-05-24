版本:
BRIEF-AM Castle & Co says $115 mln of exchange notes offered

May 24 AM Castle & Co:

* AM Castle & Co files to say $115 million of exchange notes offered to holders of prepetition second lien and third lien secured claims

* AM Castle & Co - notes offered under the co's prepackaged joint chapter 11 plan of reorganization, as may be amended Source text: (bit.ly/2qOmfgU) Further company coverage:
