BRIEF-AM Castle & Co says achieved support of majority of secured creditors for Chapter 11 plan of reorganization

June 9 Am Castle & Co
* A.M. Castle & Co. Announces overwhelming creditor support
for prepackaged financial restructuring; sets deadlines relating
to same
* A.M. Castle & Co. - achieved support of majority of
secured creditors by aggregate number and dollar value for its
prepackaged joint chapter 11 plan of reorganization
* A.M. Castle & Co. - announced that certain creditors have
agreed to extend, under terms of previously announced
restructuring support agreement
* A.M. Castle & Co. - agreed to extend, under terms of
previously announced rsa , date for filing of plan with
bankruptcy court in delaware by five days, to June 20, 2017
* A.M. Castle & Co. - set deadline to complete company's
restructuring to august 31, 2017
