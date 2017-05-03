BRIEF-AMAG Pharma announces proposed offering of $250 mln of convertible senior notes due 2022

May 3 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc
* AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc announces proposed offering of
$250 million of convertible senior notes due 2022
* AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc says notes will pay interest
semiannually and will mature on june 1, 2022
* AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc -intends to use net proceeds from
offering of notes together with cash on hand to repay
approximately $320.8 million of borrowings
* AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc says may enter into privately
negotiated transactions with certain holders of its existing
2.50% convertible senior notes due 2019
