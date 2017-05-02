版本:
BRIEF-AMAG Pharmaceuticals posts Q1 loss per share $1.06

May 2 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc

* AMAG Pharmaceuticals announces first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q1 loss per share $1.06

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $139.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $152.4 million

* AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc sees 2017 revenue between $625 million and $685 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
