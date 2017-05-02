BRIEF-AMAG Pharmaceuticals says positive topline data from Feraheme label expansion study

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Announces positive topline data from phase 3 feraheme® (ferumoxytol) label expansion study
* Achieved all primary and secondary safety and efficacy endpoints
* On track to file SNDA mid-year with a potential approval and launch in first half of 2018
* Expects to file a supplemental nda with u.s. Fda by mid-2017 to potentially broaden use of feraheme
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.