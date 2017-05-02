版本:
BRIEF-AMAG Pharmaceuticals says positive topline data from Feraheme label expansion study

May 2 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Announces positive topline data from phase 3 feraheme® (ferumoxytol) label expansion study

* Achieved all primary and secondary safety and efficacy endpoints

* On track to file SNDA mid-year with a potential approval and launch in first half of 2018

* Expects to file a supplemental nda with u.s. Fda by mid-2017 to potentially broaden use of feraheme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
