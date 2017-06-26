BRIEF-Amag reports U.S. FDA acceptance of supplemental new drug application for Makena

Boeing expands CFO Greg Smith's role
June 28 Boeing Co said on Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will take on additional roles, ahead of the planned retirement of some of its key executives later this year.
June 26 Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Amag announces U.S. FDA filing acceptance of supplemental new drug application for makena® (hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection) subcutaneous auto-injector
* Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc - prescription drug user fee act (pdufa) target action date of february 14, 2018
* Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc - FDA has now determined that filing is subject to a standard 10-month review
* Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc - if makena auto-injector is approved, amag will request orange book listing of eligible antares patents, last of which expires in 2026
* Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc - reaffirming 2017 financial guidance, including makena revenue guidance of $410 million to $440 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stocks down after cyber attack, U.S. healthcare delay * Dollar lowest since November * Bond yields rise on Draghi comments * Gold climbs above 100-day moving average (Updates prices) By Peter Hobson LONDON, June 28 Gold prices rose on Wednesday as the dollar weakened and stock markets were held down by a global cyber attack and delay to U.S. healthcare legislation which fuelled doubts about President Donald Trump's ability to pass stimulus measures.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)