BRIEF-Amarin files for resale by the selling shareholders' of up to 10.4 mln shares- SEC filing

March 2 Amarin Corporation Plc

* Amarin Corp Plc files for resale by the selling shareholders of up to 10.4 million American Depositary Shares - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
