BRIEF-Amarin Q1 loss per share $0.08

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
May 3 Amarin Corporation Plc
* Amarin reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides update on operations
* Q1 loss per share $0.08
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Amarin corporation plc - re-affirms guidance on full year net product revenues of between $155 and $165 million
* Amarin corporation plc - reduce-it cardiovascular outcomes trial continues to progress on schedule
* Amarin - expects onset of final primary cardiovascular event near end of 2017, with report of top-line results, publications in 2018 for reduce-it trial
* Fy2017 revenue view $165.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Amarin corporation plc - currently estimate that co will report results of reduce-it in mid-2018, assuming study goes to completion
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.