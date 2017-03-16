BRIEF-Amarin reaches the onset of about 80 pct of the target aggregate number within the reduce-it study

US STOCKS-Wall St edges higher as Fed minutes release draws near
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.15 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
March 16 Amarin Corporation Plc -
* Amarin reaches the onset of approximately 80% of the target aggregate number of primary major adverse cardiovascular events within the reduce-it study
* Currently expects independent interim analysis to be conducted before end of third calendar quarter of this year
* Amarin says will remain blinded to interim and ongoing results of reduce-it study until ready to be stopped at interim or final analysis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 24 Canada's biggest stock exchange operator, TMX Group Ltd, said on Wednesday it plans to expand its use of blockchain technology, pitching a service for buyers and sellers of natural gas that should help speed up and simplify transactions.
* Says plan can help cos exceed save more than $3 bln post merger (Adds details, shares)