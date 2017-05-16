版本:
BRIEF-Amaya appoints Brian Kyle chief financial officer

May 16 Amaya Inc

* Amaya appoints brian kyle as chief financial officer

* Amaya inc - kyle joins amaya from pivot technology solutions where he was chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
