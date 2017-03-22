版本:
BRIEF-Amaya CEO says Sports Betting revenue will be 3 pct of 2017 revenue - conf call

March 22 Amaya Inc:

* Amaya CEO says Sports Betting revenue will be about 3 percent of total revenue in 2017 - conf call

* Amaya CEO says plans to expand geographically in 2017 as well- conf call

* Amaya CEO says plans to enter India in the second half of 2017- conf call

* Amaya CEO expects poker revenue growth to be "flat year over year" - conf call Further company coverage:
