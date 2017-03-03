版本:
2017年 3月 4日

BRIEF-Amaya completes repricing, amendment to first lien term loans

March 3 Amaya Inc :

* Says completion of repricing and amendment to its first lien term loans

* Co and lenders also amended credit agreement for first lien term loans to, among other things, reflect repricing, retranching

* Will use about $48 million of previously allocated 2016 excess cash flow to pay additional amount on remaining balance of deferred payment obligation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
