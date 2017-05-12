BRIEF-Amaya reports qtrly adjusted net earnings per diluted share $0.56

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
May 12 Amaya Inc:
* Amaya reports first quarter 2017 results; announces proposed corporate name change
* Amaya Inc qtrly diluted earnings per common share $0.33
* Qtrly total revenue $317.3 million
* Amaya Inc - reconfirms its previously announced 2017 full year financial guidance ranges
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $316.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.05, revenue view $1.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Amaya Inc qtrly adjusted net earnings per diluted share $0.56
* Amaya Inc - total revenues for quarter increased approximately 10.0pct year-over-year
* Amaya Inc - "continues to take steps to remediate these deficiencies and currently expects such remediation to be complete by end of Q2 of 2017"
* Amaya intends to change its corporate name to " stars group inc"
* Reconfirms its previously announced 2017 full year financial guidance ranges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project