BRIEF-Amaya reports qtrly adjusted net earnings per diluted share $0.56

May 12 Amaya Inc:

* Amaya reports first quarter 2017 results; announces proposed corporate name change

* Amaya Inc qtrly diluted earnings per common share $0.33

* Qtrly total revenue $317.3 million

* Amaya Inc - reconfirms its previously announced 2017 full year financial guidance ranges

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $316.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.05, revenue view $1.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Amaya Inc qtrly adjusted net earnings per diluted share $0.56

* Amaya Inc - total revenues for quarter increased approximately 10.0pct year-over-year

* Amaya Inc - "continues to take steps to remediate these deficiencies and currently expects such remediation to be complete by end of Q2 of 2017"

* Amaya intends to change its corporate name to " stars group inc"

* Reconfirms its previously announced 2017 full year financial guidance ranges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: