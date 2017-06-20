版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 22:27 BJT

BRIEF-Amazing Energy says continuing to develop Permian Basin operations

June 20 Amazing Energy Oil and Gas Co :

* Amazing energy “amaz” permian update

* It is continuing to develop permian basin operations within a 70,000 acre lease in pecos county, texas

* CEO Jed Miesner is continuing to work with several financial sources for additional funding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
