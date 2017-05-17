版本:
BRIEF-Amazon announces two new additions to its fire tablet lineup - Fire 7 and Fire HD 8

May 17 Amazon.Com Inc

* Amazon announces two new additions to its fire tablet lineup - the Fire 7 and Fire HD 8

* Amazon says Fire 7 priced at $49.99, Fire HD 8 priced at $79.99; both products will start shipping on June 7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
