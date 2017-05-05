版本:
BRIEF-Amazon CEO Bezos reports open market sale of about 1 mln shares at price of $935.07 to $949.99 between May 2 to May 4- SEC filing

May 4 Amazon.Com Inc:

* Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos reports open market sale of about 1 million Amazon shares at price of $935.07 to $949.99 between May 2 to May 4- SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
