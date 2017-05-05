BRIEF-Amazon CEO Bezos reports open market sale of about 1 mln shares at price of $935.07 to $949.99 between May 2 to May 4- SEC filing

Nikkei edges down on uptick in yen, weaker mining stocks
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
May 4 Amazon.Com Inc:
* Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos reports open market sale of about 1 million Amazon shares at price of $935.07 to $949.99 between May 2 to May 4- SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)