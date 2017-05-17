版本:
BRIEF-Amazon introduces the Fire 7 kids edition and Fire HD 8 kids edition tablets

May 17 Amazon.Com Inc

* Amazon introduces the Fire 7 kids edition and Fire HD 8 kids edition tablets

* Amazon says Fire 7 kids edition priced at $99.99, Fire HD 8 kids edition priced at $129.99; both tablets will start shipping on June 7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
