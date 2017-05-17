BRIEF-Amazon introduces the Fire 7 kids edition and Fire HD 8 kids edition tablets

BRIEF-CIBC announces senior executive changes
* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - jon hountalas has been named group head, commercial banking and wealth management, canada
May 17 Amazon.Com Inc
* Amazon introduces the Fire 7 kids edition and Fire HD 8 kids edition tablets
* Amazon says Fire 7 kids edition priced at $99.99, Fire HD 8 kids edition priced at $129.99; both tablets will start shipping on June 7
June 20 Cenovus Energy Inc said on Tuesday Chief Executive Brian Ferguson will step down in October and the Canadian oil company also laid out plans to sell $4 billion to $5 billion in non-core assets by the end of the year.
* Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc - announced launch of diphenoxylate hcl and atropine sulfate tablets, 2.5mg/0.025mg