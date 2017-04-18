版本:
2017年 4月 19日

BRIEF-Amazon Japan has teamed with physical retailers on quick shipment of items - Nikkei

April 18 Nikkei:

* Amazon Japan has teamed with physical retailers on quick shipment of items purchased by premium customers - Nikkei

* Amazon Japan has teamed with Cocokara Fine, Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings, Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings' Nihonbashi Mitsukoshi department store - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2pPiMvs) Further company coverage:
