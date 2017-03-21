版本:
BRIEF-Amazon launches Alexa voice shopping through Prime Now

March 21 Amazon.Com Inc:

* Alexa, order from Prime Now!

* Amazon launched Alexa voice shopping through Prime Now

* Amazon.Com Inc - daily essentials are available for free two-hour delivery by asking Alexa to order from Prime Now

* Says customers can now use their voice to shop tens of thousands of items through Prime Now with free two-hour delivery Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
