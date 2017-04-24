版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 24日 星期一 21:13 BJT

BRIEF-Amazon launches self-service marketplace for subscription providers

April 24 Amazon.Com Inc

* Amazon launches self-service marketplace for subscription providers

* Program allows subscription providers ability to offer customers "flexible" pricing including introductory, monthly,annual pricing options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
