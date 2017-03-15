版本:
2017年 3月 15日

BRIEF-Amazon makes it free for developers to build, host most Alexa skills using AWS

March 15 Amazon.Com Inc:

* Amazon.Com Inc - Amazon makes it free for developers to build and host most Alexa skills using AWS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
