公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 02:18 BJT

BRIEF-Amazon says launching Amazon Cash

April 3 Amazon.Com Inc:

* Announced launch of Amazon Cash, service that lets customers add cash to Amazon balance at more than 10,000 physical locations around the country Source text: (amzn.to/2mnt5Iq) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
