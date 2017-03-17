版本:
BRIEF-Amazon says William Gordon resigned as a director of co

March 17 Amazon.Com Inc

* Amazon.Com Inc says on March 14, 2017, William B. Gordon resigned as a director of co - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
