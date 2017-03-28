版本:
BRIEF-Amazon to acquire Souq.com

March 28 Amazon.Com Inc:

* Amazon to acquire Souq.com

* Subject to closing conditions, acquisition is expected to close in 2017

* Amazon.com - joining Amazon family to enable Souq.com to continue growing while working with co to bring more products,offerings to customers worldwide Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
