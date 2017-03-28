BRIEF-Amazon to acquire Souq.com

BRIEF-Molina Healthcare selected for medicaid contract awards in Washington
* Molina Healthcare selected for medicaid contract awards in the north central region of Washington
March 28 Amazon.Com Inc:
* Amazon to acquire Souq.com
* Subject to closing conditions, acquisition is expected to close in 2017
* Amazon.com - joining Amazon family to enable Souq.com to continue growing while working with co to bring more products,offerings to customers worldwide
* Crestwood Equity Partners LP announces contribution of willow lake assets to Delaware Basin JV with first reserve and expansion of processing capacity
* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per diluted ads were rmb 0.17 or $0.03