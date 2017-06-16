BRIEF-Amazon to acquire Whole Foods for $13.7 bln, including debt

BRIEF-CalPERS says IAC abandons plan to issue non-voting stock in response to CalPERS Lawsuit
June 23 California Public Employees' Retirement System:
June 16 Amazon.Com Inc
* Amazon to acquire whole foods market
* Amazon says transaction valued at approximately $13.7 billion, including Whole Foods Market's net debt
* Deal for $42 per share
* Deal for $13.7 billion
* Whole Foods Market will continue to operate stores under Whole Foods Market brand
* John Mackey will remain as CEO of Whole Foods Market and Whole Foods Market's headquarters will stay in Austin, Texas
* Deal is an all-cash transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 If Amazon.com Inc hopes to revolutionize grocery delivery, then its bid to buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion will be just the start of a long and costly process.
SAO PAULO, June 23 Mauricio Abadi resigned on Friday as an executive vice president of Safra National Bank of New York to join Morgan Stanley & Co, three people familiar with the situation said.