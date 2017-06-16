BRIEF-Amazon to acquire Whole Foods for $13.7 bln, including debt

June 16 Amazon.Com Inc

* Amazon to acquire whole foods market

* Amazon says ‍transaction valued at approximately $13.7 billion, including Whole Foods Market's net debt​

* Deal for $42 per share

* Whole Foods Market will continue to operate stores under Whole Foods Market brand

* John Mackey will remain as CEO of Whole Foods Market and Whole Foods Market's headquarters will stay in Austin, Texas

* Deal is an all-cash transaction​