版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 1日 星期四 13:27 BJT

BRIEF-Amazon to create 1,000 full-time jobs at new fulfillment center in Georgia

June 1 Amazon.Com Inc

* Amazon to create 1,000 full-time jobs at new fulfillment center in Georgia

* Says when opened, amazon will create 1,000 new full-time jobs at new fulfillment center in Jefferson, Georgia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐