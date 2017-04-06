版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四 18:23 BJT

BRIEF-Amazon to create 5,000 new, part-time, work-from-home jobs over the next year

April 6 Amazon.Com Inc

* Amazon to create 5,000 new, part-time, work-from-home jobs over the next year

* Amazon.Com - new virtual customer service jobs are part of plans to hire more than 30,000 part-time roles over next year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
