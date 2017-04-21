版本:
BRIEF-Amazon to create over 2,500 full-time jobs in New Jersey

April 21 Amazon.Com Inc

* Amazon to create more than 2,500 full-time jobs at three additional New Jersey fulfillment centers

* Amazon.com Inc - plans to open three additional fulfillment centers in New Jersey Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
