公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 24日 星期五 03:51 BJT

BRIEF-Amazon.Com Inc defeats IRS in tax-court case - WSJ

March 23 (Reuters) -

* Amazon.Com Inc defeats IRS in tax-court case - WSJ Source text : on.wsj.com/2mx7PBe Further company coverage:
