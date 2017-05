BRIEF-Amazon.com Q1 earnings per share $1.48

April 27 Amazon.Com Inc:

* Amazon.com announces first quarter sales up 23 percent to $35.7 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $1.48

* Q1 sales rose 23 percent to $35.7 billion

* Sees Q2 sales $35.25 billion to $37.75 billion

* Q1 net product sales $23,734 million versus $20,581 million last year

* Q1 Amazon Web Services net sales $3,661 million versus $2,566 million last year

* Q1 Amazon Web Services operating income $890 million versus $604 million

* Qtrly international net sales $11.06 billion versus $9.57 billion a year ago

* Q2 2017 operating income is expected to be between $425 million and $1.075 billion

* Qtrly North America net sales $20.99 billion versus $17 billion a year ago

* Indian team has increased prime selection by 75 percent since launching program nine months ago

* Q2 revenue view $36.87 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: