公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三 02:31 BJT

BRIEF-Amazon's AWS says identified high error rates with S3 web service

Feb 28 Amazon.Com Inc

* Amazon.com Inc's AWS says "investigating increased error rates for Amazon S3 requests in the US-EAST-1 region" - website

* Amazon.com Inc's AWS says identified issue as high error rates with S3 in US-EAST-1, which is also impacting applications and services dependent on S3

* Amazon.com Inc's AWS says actively working on remediating the issue Source text - amzn.to/2hHJz8U Further company coverage:
