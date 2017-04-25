BRIEF-Ambac announces disapproval of interest payments of surplus notes

April 25 Ambac Financial Group Inc:

* Ambac Financial-commissioner disapproved AAC's request to pay accrued unpaid interest on senior surplus notes on next scheduled interest payment date