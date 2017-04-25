版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二

BRIEF-Ambac announces disapproval of interest payments of surplus notes

April 25 Ambac Financial Group Inc:

* Ambac announces disapproval of interest payments of surplus notes

* Ambac Financial- Wisconsin commissioner of insurance has disapproved AAC's request to pay accrued unpaid interest on senior surplus notes issued by AAC

* Ambac Financial-commissioner disapproved AAC's request to pay accrued unpaid interest on senior surplus notes on next scheduled interest payment date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
