BRIEF-Ambac announces Q1 loss per share $2.77

May 10 Ambac Financial Group Inc

* Ambac announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $2.01

* Q1 loss per share $2.77

* Ambac Financial Group Inc- Book value per share decreased $2.02 to $35.92 at March 31, 2017

* Ambac Financial Group Inc - Qtrly net premiums earned $ 47.6 million versus $ 49.9 million in Q4

* Ambac Financial Group Inc says "our results this quarter were heavily influenced by an increase in reserves related to Puerto Rico"

* Ambac - Q1 net loss of $125.4 million and adjusted loss of $91.2 million primarily as a result of adverse reserve development for Puerto Rico

* Says co is "aggressively pursuing loss mitigation strategies in Puerto Rico"

Says "actively monitoring situation in Puerto Rico and taking appropriate measures"