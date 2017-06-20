版本:
BRIEF-Ambac Financial Group says AAC, creditors reach understanding on potential transaction

June 20 Ambac Financial Group Inc-

* Ambac Financial Group Inc says AAC and a group of creditors have reached a non-binding understanding on key terms of a potential transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
