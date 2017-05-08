版本:
BRIEF-Amber Road Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.12

May 8 Amber Road Inc

* Amber road announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.12

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.16

* Q1 revenue $18.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $18.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 2017 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.14 to $0.16

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.33 to $0.44

* Sees q2 2017 revenue $19.4 million to $20 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $80.3 million to $83.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.11, revenue view $20.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.38, revenue view $81.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
