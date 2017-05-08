BRIEF-Amber Road Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.12

BRIEF-Adobe Systems Inc sees Q3 earnings per share about $0.72
* Adobe Systems Inc sees Q3 gaap earnings per share about $0.72; sees Q3 non-gaap earnings per share about $1.00
May 8 Amber Road Inc
* Amber road announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.12
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.16
* Q1 revenue $18.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $18.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 2017 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.14 to $0.16
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.33 to $0.44
* Sees q2 2017 revenue $19.4 million to $20 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $80.3 million to $83.3 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.11, revenue view $20.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.38, revenue view $81.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Adobe Systems Inc sees Q3 gaap earnings per share about $0.72; sees Q3 non-gaap earnings per share about $1.00
* Cypress Semiconductor stockholders elect both CypressFirst nominees to Cypress board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
AUSTIN, Texas, June 20 About 10 to 15 people were injured by turbulence on a United Airlines flight between Panama City and Houston on Tuesday, the Houston Fire Department said.