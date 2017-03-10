BRIEF-AMC Entertainment announces proposed private of some notes

March 11 AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc

* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes

* AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc says intends to offer $475 million in aggregate principal amount of dollar-denominated senior subordinated notes due 2027

* AMC Entertainment holdings inc - amc intends to use net proceeds from offering to finance acquisition of Nordic Cinema Group Holding Ab

* AMC Entertainment - in event nordic deal not completed on june 30, co to be required to redeem notes at redemption price equal to initial offering price

* AMC Entertainment Holdings - to offer additional gbp 250 million aggregate principal amount of sterling-denominated 6.375% senior subordinated notes due 2024