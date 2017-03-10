BRIEF-AMC Entertainment announces proposed private of some notes

UPDATE 3-New Ford CEO eligible for $13.4 mln in annual compensation
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
March 11 AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes
* AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc says intends to offer $475 million in aggregate principal amount of dollar-denominated senior subordinated notes due 2027
* AMC Entertainment holdings inc - amc intends to use net proceeds from offering to finance acquisition of Nordic Cinema Group Holding Ab
* AMC Entertainment - in event nordic deal not completed on june 30, co to be required to redeem notes at redemption price equal to initial offering price
* AMC Entertainment Holdings - to offer additional gbp 250 million aggregate principal amount of sterling-denominated 6.375% senior subordinated notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HOUSTON, May 24 U.S. oil and gas producer EP Energy Corp and refiner Tesoro Corp on Wednesday announced a joint venture to drill 60 wells in the Uinta basin in Utah.
WASHINGTON, May 24 An estimated 23 million people would lose health coverage by 2026 under Republican legislation aimed at repealing Obamacare, a nonpartisan congressional agency said on Wednesday in the first calculation of the new bill's potential impact.