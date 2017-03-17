版本:
BRIEF-AMC Entertainment Holdings CEO Adam Aron's FY 2016 total compensation was $10.93 mln

March 17 AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc:

* AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc - CEO Adam Aron's FY 2016 total compensation was $10.93 million - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2mY7A0N) Further company coverage:
