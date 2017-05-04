版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 20:10 BJT

BRIEF-AMC Networks Inc reports Q1 earnings per share $1.98

May 4 AMC Networks Inc:

* AMC Networks Inc reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $2.10

* Q1 earnings per share $1.98

* Q1 revenue $720 million versus I/B/E/S view $721 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* AMC Networks Inc - national networks revenues for Q1 2017 increased 2.8pct to $615 million

* AMC Networks Inc qtrly operating income decreased 6.4pct to $250 million, qtrly adjusted operating income decreased 4.6pct to $268 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐