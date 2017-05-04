BRIEF-AMC Networks Inc reports Q1 earnings per share $1.98

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 AMC Networks Inc:
* AMC Networks Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $2.10
* Q1 earnings per share $1.98
* Q1 revenue $720 million versus I/B/E/S view $721 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* AMC Networks Inc - national networks revenues for Q1 2017 increased 2.8pct to $615 million
* AMC Networks Inc qtrly operating income decreased 6.4pct to $250 million, qtrly adjusted operating income decreased 4.6pct to $268 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.