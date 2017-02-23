版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四

BRIEF-AMC Networks Q4 earnings per share $0.20

Feb 23 AMC Networks Inc:

* AMC Networks Inc reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.30

* Q4 earnings per share $0.20

* Q4 revenue $730 million versus I/B/E/S view $709.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
