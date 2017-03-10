BRIEF-AMC reaches agreement with National Cinemedia enabling close co-operation going forward

UPDATE 3-New Ford CEO eligible for $13.4 mln in annual compensation
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
March 10 AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc:
* AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc announces beneficial resolution of two matters
* AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc - AMC reaches agreement with National Cinemedia Inc enabling close co-operation going forward
* AMC Entertainment - reached an agreement that enables AMC to comply with department of justice's final order on AMC's acquisition of Carmike Cinemas, Inc
* Accounting impacts related to NCM agreement will occur in 2017 and beyond
* Amc divesting fewer than 20 Theatres from AMC and Carmike networks
* AMC Entertainment Holdings - AMC continuing, with a few specific exceptions, to own at least 4.5% of total equity of NCM for at least next ten years
* AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc - AMC absorbing up to $1 million of NCM's legal and professional expenses associated with NCM reaching the agreement
* AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc - also settles unrelated litigation
* AMC Entertainment Holdings - on March 8, reached agreement to settle for $7 million lawsuit filed several years ago that was still pending as of Dec 31, 2016
* Deal includes AMC receiving a net of more than 13.75 million shares from NCM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
HOUSTON, May 24 U.S. oil and gas producer EP Energy Corp and refiner Tesoro Corp on Wednesday announced a joint venture to drill 60 wells in the Uinta basin in Utah.
WASHINGTON, May 24 An estimated 23 million people would lose health coverage by 2026 under Republican legislation aimed at repealing Obamacare, a nonpartisan congressional agency said on Wednesday in the first calculation of the new bill's potential impact.