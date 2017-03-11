版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 11日 星期六 08:45 BJT

BRIEF-AMC Reaches Agreement with National CineMedia

March 11 Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc

* National Cinemedia- NCM and AMC reach agreement allowing amc to comply with DOJ’s final order on carmike merger

* National Cinemedia- under agreement, amc will receive over 18.4 million units in ncm llc as a common unit adjustment for its carmike acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐