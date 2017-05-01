BRIEF-AMD reports Q1 loss per share $0.08

BRIEF-Cannell Capital urges stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates
* Cannell Capital - urged stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates, certain proposals on TheStreet's ballot for 2017 annual meeting - SEC filing
May 1 Advanced Micro Devices Inc
* AMD reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue $984 million versus I/B/E/S view $984.4 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.08
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Advanced micro devices -qtrly enterprise, embedded, and semi-custom segment revenue was $391 million, up 5 percent year-over-year
* Advanced Micro Devices Inc- on a GAAP basis, qtrly gross margin was 34 percent, up 2 percentage points year-over-year and sequentially
* Advanced Micro Devices Inc- for Q2 of 2017, amd expects revenue to increase approximately 17 percent sequentially, plus or minus 3 percent
* Advanced Micro Devices Inc Qtrly computing and graphics segment revenue was $593 million, up 29 percent year-over-year and down 1 percent sequentially
* Advanced Micro Devices Inc sees FY 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $140 million, including capitalization of production mask sets beginning q1 2017
* Advanced Micro Devices Inc sees full year 2017 revenue to increase low double digit percentage year over year
* Advanced Micro Devices Inc sees Q2 non-GAAP gross margin to be approximately 33%
* Advanced Micro Devices -sees full year 2017 capital expenditures of about $140 million, including capitalization of production mask sets beginning q1 2017
* FY 2017 revenue view $4.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $1.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668