BRIEF-Amdocs reports Q2 revenue $966 million

May 9 Amdocs Ltd
* Amdocs Limited reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.94
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.76
* Q2 revenue $966 million versus I/B/E/S view $960.9 million
* Sees Q3 2017 GAAP earnings per share about $0.69 to $0.77
* Sees Q3 2017 revenue about $945 million to $985 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says expects fiscal 2017 revenue growth of 3.5-5.5% yoy in constant currency
* Says reiterates fiscal 2017 non-GAAP diluted EPS growth outlook of 4.5-8.5% YOY
* Sees Q3 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share about $0.93 to $0.99 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.96, revenue view $968.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.77, revenue view $3.87 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Amdocs Ltd says twelve-month backlog of $3.21 billion, up $30 million sequentially Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
