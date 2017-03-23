版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 20:03 BJT

BRIEF-Amec Foster signs MOU with Muskowekwan resources

March 23 Amec Foster Wheeler Plc

* Amec foster wheeler plc - signed MOU with Muskowekwan Resources Ltd, a wholly-owned operating company of Muskowekwan First Nations and Encanto Potash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
