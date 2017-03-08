BRIEF-Amec foster Wins 50 mln euro contract for hydrogen plant in Italy

BRIEF-AMIRA NATURE FOODS OBTAINED A NATIONAL LISTING WITH REWE GROUP
* EXPANDED ITS DISTRIBUTION FOOTPRINT IN GERMANY BY OBTAINING A NATIONAL LISTING WITH REWE GROUP, A GERMAN RETAILER
March 8 Amec Foster Wheeler Plc:
* Amec foster wheeler wins ENI contract in excess of 50 million euros for 'green' refinery conversion
* Been awarded contract in excess of 50 million euros by ENI SPA for new steam reforming plant for hydrogen production at Gela, Italy.
* Company's role is expected to be completed in q4 of 2018.
WASHINGTON, May 24 U.S. home resales fell more than expected in April, weighed down by a chronic shortage of houses on the market that is keeping prices elevated and sidelining prospective buyers.
NEW DELHI, May 24 India approved on Wednesday a long-awaited policy to boost local defence manufacturing by effectively picking industry champions that would tie up with foreign players and make high-tech defence equipment.