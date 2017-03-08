BRIEF-Amec foster Wins 50 mln euro contract for hydrogen plant in Italy

March 8 Amec Foster Wheeler Plc:

* Amec foster wheeler wins ENI contract in excess of 50 million euros for 'green' refinery conversion

* Been awarded contract in excess of 50 million euros by ENI SPA for new steam reforming plant for hydrogen production at Gela, Italy.

* Company's role is expected to be completed in q4 of 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(Bengaluru Newsroom)