版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 24日 星期一 19:09 BJT

BRIEF-Amedica announces regulatory clearance to market and sell Valeo in Australia

April 24 Amedica Corp

* Amedica announces regulatory clearance to market and sell Valeo silicon nitride spinal implants in Australia

* Amedica Corp - granted marketing clearance for its Valeo interbody fusion devices in Australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐