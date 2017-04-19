BRIEF-Amedica concludes unaudited condensed financials

April 19 Amedica Corp:
* Amedica - on April 13 concluded unaudited condensed
financials filed on Nov. 14, 2016 for quarter ended Sept. 30,
2016 should no longer be relied upon
* Amedica - while preparation of financials for FY ended
Dec. 31, 2016, identified errors due to failure to record
one-time non-cash charge of $3.8 million
* Amedica Corp says one-time non-cash charge was for deemed
dividend related to accretion of a discount on conversion of
series a preferred stock
* Amedica Corp says increase in deemed dividend went from a
previously reported amount $2.5 million to $6.3 million, an
increase of $3.8 million
* Amedica - the adjustment causes an increase in per share
net loss to common stockholders for three month period ended
Sept. 30, 2016 from $0.30 to $0.46
* Amedica - the adjustment will also increase per share net
loss to common stockholders for 9-month period ended Sept. 30,
2016 from $0.97 to $1.21- SEC filing
Source text: (bit.ly/2orupHN)
