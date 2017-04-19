BRIEF-Amedica concludes unaudited condensed financials

April 19 Amedica Corp:

* Amedica - on April 13 concluded unaudited condensed financials filed on Nov. 14, 2016 for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016 should no longer be relied upon

* Amedica - while preparation of financials for FY ended Dec. 31, 2016, identified errors due to failure to record one-time non-cash charge of $3.8 million

* Amedica Corp says one-time non-cash charge was for deemed dividend related to accretion of a discount on conversion of series a preferred stock

* Amedica Corp says increase in deemed dividend went from a previously reported amount $2.5 million to $6.3 million, an increase of $3.8 million

* Amedica - the adjustment causes an increase in per share net loss to common stockholders for three month period ended Sept. 30, 2016 from $0.30 to $0.46

* Amedica - the adjustment will also increase per share net loss to common stockholders for 9-month period ended Sept. 30, 2016 from $0.97 to $1.21